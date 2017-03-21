Poland's PM: no plans to adopt euro currency

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was ready with an answer when a participant in an online chat asked when the country would adopt the euro, the European Union's currency.

Szydlo responded: "There are no such plans. It benefits Poland to stay by its own currency, the zloty." She was taking questions in the chat late Monday.

The Polish currency has been strengthening in recent months while the economy is among the fastest growing in the EU, with 2017 growth expected over 3 percent.