Bastian Schweinsteiger leaving Man United for Chicago Fire

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger is leaving Manchester United to join the Chicago Fire.

The former Germany midfielder has struggled for playing opportunities since joining United in 2015.

United says the 32-year-old Schweinsteiger still needs to pass a medical examination and obtain a visa before moving to Major League Soccer.

Schweinsteiger says he's "sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United. But I am grateful to the club for allowing me the chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire."

Schweinsteiger, who joined United from Bayern Munich, could be struggling for match fitness having made only four appearances this season — none in the Premier League.

Schweinsteiger scored 24 goals in 121 matches for Germany before retiring from international duty last year.