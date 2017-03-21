Israeli Arab woman sentenced to 50 months for joining IS

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced an Arab woman to 50 months in prison for joining the extremist Islamic State group.

A district court in Haifa sentenced 30-year-old Sabrine Zbeidat of the Arab city Sakhnin on Tuesday for slipping into Syria via Turkey with her husband and three young children while on a family vacation in Romania in 2015.

The verdict says IS militants brought the new recruits to the Iraqi IS stronghold of Mosul. Zbeidat worked at a hospital there while her husband, Wissam, received military training and fought for IS.

The family eventually tried to leave because of the danger in Mosul and the lack of schools. They repeatedly attempted to cross into Turkey, and were arrested there after they succeeded.

Turkish authorities sent them to Israel last September.