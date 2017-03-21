Taipei to implement traffic control for 2017 Tour de Taiwan 1st stage race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--As the first stage of 2017 Tour de Taiwan will take place in Taipei on Sunday, March 26, a series of traffic control measures will be implemented for roads near the city hall on the day of the tournament, according to Taipei City Government.

Traffic control details are as follows:

1. Shifu Road (City Hall Road) between Songgao Road and Songshou Road intersections): From 11 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on March 25, the four lanes on the east side will be closed while those on the west side will be adjusted to accommodate traffic. All lanes will be closed between midnight and 5 p.m. on March 26.

2. Xinyi First Road: Closed between 8 a.m. and noon on March 26.

3. Renai Road: Fast lanes in the center and bus lane closed between 7 a.m. and noon on March 26. Slow lanes on both north and south sides remain open.

4. Songgao Road (between City Hall Road and Yushian Road intersections): Four lanes on the south side will be closed between 8 a.m. and noon on March 26. One lane on the north side will remain open for westbound traffic.

5. Yixian Road (between Songgao Road and Renai Road intersections): All lanes closed between 8 a.m. and noon on March 26.

6. Yixian Road (between Zhongxiao E. Road and Songgao Road intersections): Lanes for southbound traffic closed between 8 a.m. and noon on March 26.

7. Songshou Road (From First Road to City Hall Road intersections): Four lanes on the north side of the road will be closed. One lane on the south side will remain open to eastbound traffic.

The Tour de Taiwan 2017, a 682-km-long cycle race across Taiwan with five stages this year, will take place from Mar 26 to Mar 30, with each day completing a stage.

The first stage of the Tour de Taiwan is a flat 83.2 km circuit stage in Taipei City that is comprised of a circuit from Taipei City Hall to the Jingfu Gate and back.

The second to fifth stages will be held in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Nantou County, and Pingtung County, respectively.

The Tour de Taiwan is an annual professional stage race of road bicycle racing held since 1978, as part of the UCI Asia Tour. It was classed as a 2.1 category race for the first time in 2012.