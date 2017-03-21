Promisedland Resort & Lagoon─ A wonderful place for company meeting

The Andalusia ballroom of the Promisedland Resort is the largest one in eastern part of Taiwan. The ballroom features about 700,000 sq. meters and 5 meters high.

Promisedland Resort provides a setting for exclusive business meetings and incentive group gatherings or very special social occasions, which can be arranged for 10 to 700 people of meeting and function space. The meeting place is equipped with professional soundboard, a variety of audio and video equipment, wireless Internet access in meeting rooms.

Promisedland Resort & Lagoon presents a new meeting banquet for 2017, and you could have a new way of meeting experience at Promisedland resort, get away from what you are used to and open your mind to enjoy the company meeting. Riding boat through the lagoon cottages and landscaping, having a picnic on the grass are the most popular way of meeting.