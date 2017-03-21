Rover ruins riches

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) user Wang Ming-sheng (王明聖) posted an image on Monday of his puppy ripping up what appears to be about NT$6,000 (US$197) in Taiwanese paper currency.
When posting the image, Wang cryptically wrote "Don't stop me, I want to eat meat tonight!"
(Photo by Breaking News Commune user Wang Ming-sheng)
I response to the image and his comment, other netizens then chimed in:
"This dinner is very expensive."
"Oh, it turns out eating an NT$100,000 is this filling!"
"Don't make me eat 100 cans, I only want to eat 1,000 clams"
"Make the owner eat canned food."
"Would he say this: Dad this tastes bad, please change to something else."
"Dad, I would rather buy meat for you, rather than you recklessly biting me like this."
"This owner is eating meat tonight."