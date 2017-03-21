Taiwan high-tech companies heading south

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Southern Taiwan Science Park revenue increased the most among its counterparts in 2016 as more companies moved manufacturing into the park, according to statistics published by the nation’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) Tuesday.

Southern Taiwan Science Park's revenue climbed 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) to NT$829.6 billion (US$27.28 billion), while Central Taiwan Science Park recorded a slight increase of 3.1 percent YoY to NT$507.4 billion.

Meanwhile, Hsinchu Science Park in northern Taiwan recorded its second straight annual decline of 5.61 percent to NT$1.36 trillion.

"The differences in the science park performance is mostly caused by maturation of the Hsinchu Science Park, and more advanced semiconductor processing technologies being developed in central and southern Taiwan," said Chyou-Huey Chiou (邱求慧), director of the Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs.

"The Kaohsiung Science Park has been mostly developing 12 nm and 16 nm semiconductors, such as 16 nm chips for iPhones," he added.

In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) launched commercialization of its 14 nanometer (nm) process semiconductor chips in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, said Hsiu-Chen Lin, Director of Planning Division of Southern Taiwan Science Park Bureau, a division of MOST.

In the near future, the park will focus on the semiconductor, aviation, and biotechnology sectors, said Lin.

Meanwhile, global semiconductor leader TSMC launched mass production of its 10 nm process semiconductor fab in Central Science Park this year, and is the process of pilot testing other nanometer process technologies.

Central Science Park’s strong growth in 2016 was largely attributed to DRAM manufacturers’ successful transition to customizing products, with revenues up 8.69 percent YoY to NT$300 billion.

IC product imports at Central Science Park skyrocketed 611.08 percent YoY in 2016 to NT$204.90 billion, while related exports also increased 75.44 percent YoY.

"Most of the changes you see in science park performances are being spurred by government policies," said H.P. Chang (張小彪), senior vice president of market research companies Trendforce and TRI.

In the past, Taiwan’s high-tech industries were mostly concentrated at Hsinchu Science Park, while heavy industries were mostly located down south, such as the highly polluting petrochemical industries in Yunlin County.

"It’s only in recent years that we’ve witnessed a surge in high tech industries down south, mostly encouraged by government policies," added Chang.

He also noted less land was available for factory construction following the maturation of Hsinchu Science Park, and cited higher labor costs in northern cities as driving Taiwanese manufacturers to seek out new factory locations down south.

The Trendforce senior analyst forecast heavy industries such as metal processing and manufacturing might be increasingly concentrated in southern Taiwan in the near future, where there is more available property for factory construction and established industry supply chains to support future development.

Central Taiwan will remain the main hub for precision equipment machinery, where there is a comprehensive supply chain, he added.

However, he noted advanced software R&D development would probably mostly remain up north where most talent is based.