Tennessee teacher had been reported kissing missing student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a missing Tennessee high school student says a teacher now accused of kidnapping her had been investigated by the school system after another student reported seeing the teacher kiss the girl.

Yet according to attorney Jason Whatley and school records, teacher Tad Cummins was allowed to continue working at Tennessee's Culleoka Unit School for two weeks.

Authorities say student Elizabeth Thomas was last seen on March 13 and is believed to be with the 50-year-old teacher.

Attorney Jason Whatley said school officials never told the girl's father that the teacher was reportedly seen kissing his 15-year-old daughter. Whatley said the father didn't find out until a week later, from law enforcement authorities.

Maury County school officials didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.