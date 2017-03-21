Taiwan I-Mei Puff hits shelves at S. Korea's biggest convenience store chain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan food giant I-Mei Foods, which is the parent company of Taiwan News, has successfully expanded into overseas markets with many of its classic snacks, beating the odds in a poor economy. Some Taiwanese tourists recently found another classic Taiwanese snack hit the shelves at GS25, the largest convenience store chain in South Korea in terms of annual sales, meaning Taiwanese snack foods are recognized and sought by Korean consumers.

Also known as a role model in food safety, I-Mei is a widely accepted brand in Taiwan and has exported a variety of snack products to the U.S., Japan, Korea and other countries. In South Korea, the company's Gummy Choco Ball was ranked fifth among GS25's best-selling snacks of the month in January. Starting on March 16, Korean consumers could find I-Mei Puffs at GS25 stores and that is expected to create buzz as the product has been the best-seller in Taiwan for decades.

The packaging design for the exported puffs product has a fresh and clean style with elegant typography.

According to Business Korea, GS25 is the largest convenience store chain in South Korea by annual sales, which reported a 20.4 percent year-on-year increase in annual sales to KRW5.6 trillion last year, topping CU, Korea's largest convenience store in terms of number of stores.

As many enterprises in Taiwan's traditional sectors are having a hard time breaking even or earning a profit in a poor economy, I-Mei has continued to outperform in sales thanks to its expansion into key retail outlets around the world, which can be attributed to the company’s persistence in adding value to local agricultural products.