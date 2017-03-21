Drunk FAT airline pilot found four times over legal limit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) has fired a pilot for trying to operate a plane while he was found four times over the legal limit before going on duty.

According to a FAT’s statement, the pilot surnamed Yeh took a breathalyzer test after checking in for his morning duty. The result showed the pilot had an alcohol level of 0.52 ml ethanol per liter while the legal limit is 0.1 ml.

The airline suspended the pilot’s shift and replaced him with another standby pilot, and fined him for damages and losses.

The 50-year-old pilot has more than 10 years of flying experience, and was found over limit for the first time. As for the reason why he went on duty after drinking remains unknown, said FAT.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) has started investigating the case and requested FAT to implement pre-flight alcohol tests on all pilots and cabin crew in the future.