Forbes names Terry Gou richest man in Taiwan

Terry Gou (郭台銘), Chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., has been named the richest person in Taiwan by Forbes.

Forbes released its 2017 list of billionaires Monday, and the high-tech tycoon has made the list with a net worth of US$7.5 billion, surpassing Taiwan’s Want Want Group Chairman Tsai Eng-meng to become the richest person in Taiwan.

The 66-year old founder of Taiwan-based manufacturing giant behind Apple's iPhone, known as Foxconn outside Taiwan, moved up 46 spots from 228th in 2016 to 182nd this year in the global ranking.

A total of 31 people are in Taiwan’s billionaires club, as the list revealed, while Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, retained the top spot in the world rankings to be the wealthiest person in the world for the fourth straight year, and the 18th time in the past 23 years, with a net worth of US$86 billion.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has plunged more than 200 spots down to 544th this year, with a net worth of around US$3.5 billion.

All in all, the United States has the most billionaires with 565, followed by China with 319, and Germany with 114.

Top 10 richest Taiwanese on the list were: Lin Yu-lin (林堉璘) of Hong Tai Group (宏泰集團), Samuel Yin (尹衍樑) of Ruentex Group (潤泰集團), Luo Jye (羅結) of Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. (正新輪胎), Barry Lam (林百里) of Quanta Computer Inc. (廣達), Richard Tsai (蔡明興) and Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) of Fubon Financial Holding Co. (富邦金), Scott Lin (林耀英) of Largan Precision Co. (大立光), and Tsai Hong-tu (蔡宏圖) of Cathay Financial Holding Co. (國泰金).