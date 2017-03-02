Taichung ramen shop’s expired black pepper leads to food safety violations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Chain restaurant Hokkaido Ramen Santouka in Taichung was found to be in violation of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) by serving black pepper that was three months past its expiration date.

Taichung Health Bureau inspectors investigated the restaurant on March 13 following customer complaints that the black pepper on tables was expired, Apple Daily reported. Inspectors found that the containers of black pepper expired on Nov. 23, 2016. They also found powdered spices for pork that had expired on March 8.

Inspectors said the restaurant also did not follow the first-in first-out food management principle.

The ramen restaurant will be fined a minimum of NT$60,000 (US$1,973) and a maximum of NT$200 million for the violation. Upon a return inspection, fines can be increased if food safety standards are not met.

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka said that it will inspect all of its locations in Taiwan on a monthly basis to ensure no products are used past their expiration date.

Notice of the penalties were sent to the health department in Taipei as the company is registered in the city.

According to relevant regulations, all products kitchen products, including cleaning supplies, must have an expiration date, and restaurants must not use any products past that date.

The Japanese ramen restaurant is popular among residents and tourists with positive reviews online. Santouka has multiple locations outside Japan and Taiwan, including in the U.S., Canada, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia.