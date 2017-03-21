Philippines' Duterte wraps up SE Asia tour in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is in Thailand for a two-day visit rounding out his nine-country tour of southeast Asia.

Duterte has visited members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, which the Philippines is helming this year.

He will meet with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday. They are expected to sign agreements involving agriculture, education, energy, and science and technology.

On Wednesday, Duterte will hold a roundtable discussion with business executives and meet the Filipino community in Bangkok. There are about 16,000 Filipinos living and working in Thailand.

He is scheduled to return to Manila on Thursday.