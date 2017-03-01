Taiwan president launches submarine project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) boarded one of the Navy’s submarines in Kaohsiung Tuesday to witness a simulated torpedo launch while also launching the country’s domestic submarine production program.

Taiwan’s fleet counts four submarines, but two United States-built ones date back to World War II and two supplied by the Netherlands hail from the 1980s. The country has launched a domestic submarine manufacturing effort as Chinese pressure has made it near impossible for the island to acquire foreign models.

At the Zuoying Navy Base in Kaohsiung Tuesday morning, Tsai toured the Dutch-made Hai Hu (海虎) or Sea Tiger, where she was shown how torpedoes would be fired. At the base, she also attended the signing of a memorandum which formally launched the nation’s domestic submarine-building effort. The document was signed by the Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan Shipbuilding Corporation and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (中科院).

The first submarine is expected to be completed in 2025 and to become operational two years later, officials said. The design contract had a budget of more than NT$2 billion (US$65.7 million), but the cost of construction was still being estimated.

“Underwater battle capability is the area that Taiwan’s defense needs to strengthen the most,” Tsai said at the ceremony, which she described as a historic step that previous governments had been unable to make.

In her speech, the president acknowledged that some outsiders were rather pessimistic about Taiwan’s chances of coming up with a workable submarine. “I have to tell everybody that the Taiwanese always bravely face challenges and overcome them, that is the Taiwanese spirit,” she said.

If Taiwan stood back and let things happen, the nation’s defense would have no future, Tsai added.

The Taiwan-made submarine would not just serve to launch torpedoes, but amounted to a joint effort by the whole government, the whole military and all of the country’s industrial sector, Tsai said.

Her visit was also the first of a president to the launch of a regular international tour by several Navy vessels of Taiwanese harbors as well as ports in friendly nations, a tradition which has been around for 64 years, reports said.