Puerto Rico edges Netherlands 4-3 in 11 to reach WBC final

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/03/21 13:42

Puerto Rico's Carlos Correa celebrates a two-run home run with Francisco Lindor, left, against the Netherlands in the first inning of a

Puerto Rico catcher Yadier Molina, left, tags out Netherlands' Jonathan Schoop, who tried to score on a hit by Shawn Zarraga during the

Netherlands' Wladimir Balentien celebrates his two-run home run against the Netherlands in the first inning of a semifinal in the World

Puerto Rico starting pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Netherlands in the first inning of a semifinal in the World Baseball Classic in

Netherlands starting pitcher Rick Van Den Hurk follows through on a throw to a Puerto Rico batter during the first inning of a semifina

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Rosario's sacrifice fly drove in Carlos Correa with the winning run in the 11th inning, giving Puerto Rico a 4-3 victory over the Netherlands on Monday night and a berth in the World Baseball Classic championship game.

Correa hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and T.J. Rivera's solo shot in the second put Puerto Rico ahead 3-2.

Puerto Rico will play either two-time champion Japan or the United States on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The Puerto Ricans also reached the final in 2013, losing to the Dominican Republic 3-0.

The blond-haired Puerto Rican players, who dyed their hair in a show of unity that has caught on back home, jumped up and down in celebration on the field, ending a game that lasted 4 hours, 19 minutes.