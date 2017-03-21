BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korea's just-ousted president said Tuesday she was "sorry" to the people as she underwent questioning by prosecutors over a corruption scandal that led to her removal from office. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 570 words.

HONG KONG-NEW LEADER — The three candidates vying to be Hong Kong's next leader squared off in a feisty debate in front of hundreds of voters who peppered them with questions. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-US — North Korea says it is not frightened by U.S. threats of possible pre-emptive military action to halt its nuclear and missile buildup. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CHINA-AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND - A senior Chinese official says China hopes Australia will continue to look beyond their ideological differences and focus on bilateral business ties and other forms of cooperation. SENT: 210 words.

NEW ZEALAND-CARELESS DRIVING — A 63-year-old Wisconsin heart surgeon who was on vacation in New Zealand with his wife pleaded guilty to careless driving charges Tuesday after police say he caused an accident while attempting a U-turn on a coastal highway, killing two people and injuring four others. By Nick Perry. SENT: 300 words.

THAILAND-TURTLE's TROUBLES — A Thai veterinarian says a 25-year-old sea turtle has slipped into a coma two weeks after it had life-saving surgery to remove 915 coins from its stomach. SENT: 130 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed in lackluster trading on Tuesday, as markets searched for a dominant theme, weighing currency fluctuations, signs of growing protectionism and other uncertainties. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CHINA-TRADE - A foreign business group is appealing to China to ease import restrictions on animal feed additives and other agricultural goods, highlighting complaints Beijing blocks market access despite its vocal support for free trade. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 300 words.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.