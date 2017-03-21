Two new bird species discovered in Indonesia

Two previously unknown bird species have been discovered in Indonesia's South Kalimantan province, on the island of Borneo.

According to a new study published in academic journal BirdingASIA, the mountain range in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, is home to two species that have been named the “Meratus White-eye” and the “Meratus Jungle Flycatcher.”

Indonesia’s Kalimantan province is seldom visited by avian experts. The only previous documented ornithological survey in the region was made in October 1996, and was focused mainly below 900 m. On the 2016 study, scientists found that forest habitat between 500 and 700m was largely destroyed for cinnamon and rubber plantations, with primary forest mainly occurring above 900 m.

Simon Mitchell, part of the team involved in the exciting double discovery, said : "We headed to the area specifically because we knew it was so understudied and there was the chance of some really exciting discoveries. “

"It seems likely there are still a handful of [new] bird species waiting to be found across Borneo and Indonesia, which makes the idea of birding the most remote parts of the region very exciting."