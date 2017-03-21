Group appeals to China for access to farm goods market

BEIJING (AP) — A foreign business group is appealing to China to ease import restrictions on animal feed additives and other agricultural goods, highlighting complaints Beijing blocks market access despite its vocal support for free trade.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China asked in a report Tuesday for quicker review of foreign biotechnology, an end to restrictions on beef and pork imports and other changes.

Chinese leaders have publicly defended free trade in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's promises to restrict imports. But Tuesday's report highlighted enduring complaints that China is the least open major economy.