Strong cold air mass to send mercury down to 12 degrees Celsius

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said on Tuesday that temperatures will fluctuate throughout the week and will be followed by a cold air on the weekend, which is expected to send mercury down to as low as 12 degrees Celsius.

As northeastern seasonal winds strengthened, temperatures dropped to 15 degrees Celsius in northern and northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, with daytime highs hovering around 20 degrees. Taiwan’s central and southern regions remained hot with highs above 28 degrees.

Wu cited the data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and said the weather will warm up on Wednesday with a chance of partial precipitation for the east. Another northeasterly seasonal wind is to arrive on Thursday and will bring rain across the island, while good weather is expected to wrap up the workweek.

The temperature fluctuations throughout the week will be followed by a massive cold air mass that will send mercury down to 12 degrees between late Sunday and early Monday, according to Wu.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau indicated that it is normal to see cold in March, and the latest a cold air mass arrived in Taiwan on record was in May of 1951.