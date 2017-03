Bozak scores go-ahead goal in Toronto's win over Bruins

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Bozak scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with less than two minutes left and the Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

The win pulled the Maple Leafs (81 points) within one point of the Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division. Toronto, holding the final wild-card position in the Eastern Conference, also has a game in hand.

Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs, who swept the season series. Frederik Andersen was sharp with 32 saves, and James van Riemsdyk added two assists.

David Backes and Dominic Moore scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask allowed two goals on 27 shots.

PREDATORS 3, COYOTES 1

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Ryan Ellis scored twice and Pekka Rinne made 25 saves in Nashville's victory over Arizona.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators, who have won four of five. Craig Smith added two assists.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had the lone goal and Mike Smith stopped 28 shots for the Coyotes, who have lost three straight.

SABRES 2, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel and Matt Moulson each scored a power-play goal in the first two periods to help Buffalo beat Detroit.

Robin Lehner made 34 saves for the Sabres.

Tomas Tatar scored in his third straight game, pulling the Red Wings within one midway through the second. They had power plays early and late in the third period but failed to take advantage, falling to 0 for 4 with an extra skater.

Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots for Detroit.

Buffalo has won two straight for the first time in more than a month.