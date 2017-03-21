Thompson scores 34 points to lead Warriors over Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-95 on Monday night in a heated matchup filled with trash talking, physical play and technical fouls.

It was Golden State's second visit to Oklahoma City since former Thunder star Kevin Durant signed a free agent contract with the rival Warriors last summer. Durant has been out since February with a left knee injury and sat on the bench with his team.

Even with Durant out, the negative energy from the first meeting was still there. Stephen Curry exchanged shoves with Oklahoma City's Semaj Christon just before halftime, and both were issued technical fouls. Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook and Golden State's Draymond Green also got technical for their roles in the skirmish.

The Warriors were overpowering in this one, leading by as many as 27 points while completing a sweep of the four-game season series.

Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, who won their fourth straight and halted Oklahoma City's win streak at five games.

Westbrook scored 47 points the last time the teams met in Oklahoma City. This time, he had 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

CELTICS 110, WIZARDS 102

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points after missing the previous two games with a bruised right knee, leading Boston to a victory over Washington in another testy matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Avery Bradley added 20 points and nine rebounds for Boston, which moved 2½ games ahead of the Wizards for second place in the East. The Celtics trail first-place Cleveland by two games.

Jae Crowder and Al Horford each scored 16 with nine boards.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 19 points, and John Wall had 16 points with eight assists.

PACERS 107, JAZZ 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Teague scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and Indiana beat Utah.

Indiana continued its trend of following a loss with a win — failing to do either in consecutive games since Feb. 16. The win helped the Pacers maintain the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Former Butler star Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with a career-high 38 points. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds on the final stop of a four-game trip.

While they struggled to put away the win, the Pacers seized control with an early 8-0 run and never trailed after the 6:42 mark of the first quarter.

HORNETS 105, HAWKS 90

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) — Nicolas Batum and Kemba Walker each had 16 points and Charlotte handed slumping Atlanta its fourth straight loss.

The Hornets scored 17 points off 18 turnovers and led by as many as 23 in the fourth quarter.

Frank Kaminsky provided more strong play off the bench for Charlotte with 14 points and five assists. The 7-footer came into the game averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his previous 15 games.

The Hawks played without All-Star forward Paul Millsap and top reserve guard Kent Bazemore and never got in sync on offense.

MAGIC 112, 76ERS 109, OT

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 19 points and Orlando beat Philadelphia in overtime.

Orlando overcame a 17-point second-half deficit. Fournier led the way in OT with eight points, and Terrence Ross had four points in the extra session and 15 overall. The Magic also beat Phoenix on Friday and have consecutive wins for the first time since December.

Ross gave the Magic a 106-104 lead on a jumper with 34.7 seconds left in overtime and hit two free throws with 17.4 seconds remaining. Fournier and Jodie Meeks then put the game away with four straight free throws.

Richaun Holmes and Robert Covington led the 76ers with 24 points each.