By  Associated Press
2017/03/21 08:41
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Colon 1, Olimpo 1

Saturday's Matches

Quilmes 0, Rosario Central 1

Santa Fe 0, Colon 2

Newell's 3, Velez Sarsfield 0

Tigre 0, Gimnasia 1

Independiente 0, San Martin 0

Huracan 2, Defensa y Justicia 0

Sunday's Matches

Belgrano 2, Racing Club 0

Sarmiento 2, Temperley 1

Estudiantes 1, Patronato Parana 0

Godoy Cruz 2, San Lorenzo 0

Olimpo 1, Banfield 0

Boca Juniors 1, Talleres 2

Monday's Match

Arsenal 1, Atletico Rafaela 2