Women's players call negotiations with USA Hockey productive

USA Hockey and the women's national team say their meeting Monday was productive and they hope to have an agreement this week that will end their ongoing wage dispute and avoid a boycott of the world championships.

The sides met for more than 10 hours in Philadelphia and will continue discussions later this week. Players announced last week they'd boycott the world championships in Michigan unless significant progress was made toward a labor agreement.

USA Hockey and players released statements saying they hoped a deal would be reached in time for the tournament, which begins March 31.

Players said they were hopeful to get an agreement in time to have a training camp and prepare to defend their world championship gold medal on home ice.

"We feel like we made progress today," star forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said by phone.

Lamoureux-Davidson, twin sister Monique Lamoureux-Morando, captain Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Kacey Bellamy and Kendal Coyne were among the players who took part in the meeting on the players' side. President Jim Smith, executive director Dave Ogrean, treasurer Donna Guariglia and director of women's hockey Reagan Carey were among those representing USA Hockey.

USA Hockey said its goal remains to have the team it selected for the world championships still represent the U.S. later this month.

Players said negotiations had been ongoing for 14 months over fair wages and equitable support. The meeting Monday, which Lamoureux-Davidson said lasted from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., was positive in that the sides were in the same room talking on the verge of training camp, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday.

"This morning (we thought), 'Wait and see how this goes,' and after today we're all hopeful that we can make something work," she said. "We're hopeful, I think, on both sides."

Players are pushing to be paid outside the six-month Olympic period, saying USA Hockey pays them nothing for the other 3½ years.

USA Hockey said it is not in the business of employing athletes and put out a list of players' financial demands that players referred to as "patently false."

Despite trading barbs last week, the sides agreed to meet in downtown Philadelphia the morning after the National Women's Hockey League final in Boston, which several players took part in. Their lengthy meeting didn't produce an agreement, but at least the agreement that talks would continue.

"It's better than walking out saying, 'This isn't going to happen,'" Lamoureux-Davidson said. "But we're hopeful, so that's a step in the right direction."