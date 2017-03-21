Johnson faces a major group in Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dustin Johnson is facing a trio of major champions in his group at the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Johnson is the No. 1 seed for the first time in Match Play, which starts Wednesday at Austin Country Club. The three players assigned to his round-robin group are PGA champion Jimmy Walker, two-time major champion Martin Kaymer and former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson.

Defending champion Jason Day, the No. 3 seed, has Bay Hill winner Marc Leishman in his group. They are only two Australians in the 64-man field.

Rory McIlroy has Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland and Soren Kjeldsen, while fourth-seeded Hideki Matsuyama has drawn Louis Oosthuizen, the runner-up last year. Also in Matsuyama's group are Ross Fisher and Jim Furyk.