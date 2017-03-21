BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|16 10
|4
|2
|38
|15
|34
|Newell's
|16
|9
|4
|3
|24
|12
|31
|San Lorenzo
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|21
|31
|Estudiantes
|16
|9
|3
|4
|26
|16
|30
|Banfield
|16
|8
|3
|5
|19
|17
|27
|Lanus
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|12
|26
|Racing Club
|16
|7
|3
|6
|24
|18
|24
|Gimnasia
|16
|6
|6
|4
|15
|11
|24
|Colon
|16
|7
|3
|6
|16
|14
|24
|River Plate
|15
|6
|5
|4
|22
|17
|23
|Talleres
|15
|6
|5
|4
|14
|9
|23
|Independiente
|15
|6
|5
|4
|11
|10
|23
|Santa Fe
|16
|6
|5
|5
|15
|16
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|16
|7
|2
|7
|17
|21
|23
|Atletico Tucuman
|15
|6
|4
|5
|18
|16
|22
|Patronato Parana
|16
|6
|3
|7
|17
|17
|21
|Atletico Rafaela
|16
|6
|2
|8
|15
|15
|20
|Defensa y Justicia 16
|5
|5
|6
|13
|16
|20
|Olimpo
|16
|4
|7
|5
|15
|15
|19
|Sarmiento
|16
|5
|4
|7
|16
|18
|19
|Quilmes
|16
|5
|4
|7
|12
|22
|19
|Rosario Central
|16
|4
|6
|6
|16
|15
|18
|Tigre
|16
|4
|6
|6
|19
|20
|18
|Huracan
|16
|4
|5
|7
|12
|15
|17
|Velez Sarsfield
|16
|5
|2
|9
|13
|24
|17
|Aldosivi
|15
|3
|7
|5
|10
|14
|16
|Temperley
|16
|4
|4
|8
|11
|20
|16
|San Martin
|16
|3
|6
|7
|14
|27
|15
|Belgrano
|16
|2
|7
|7
|9
|16
|13
|Arsenal
|16
|1
|5 10
|13
|31
|8
|Tuesday, March 14
Colon 1, Olimpo 1
|Saturday, March 18
Quilmes 0, Rosario Central 1
Santa Fe 0, Colon 2
Newell's 3, Velez Sarsfield 0
Tigre 0, Gimnasia 1
Independiente 0, San Martin 0
Huracan 2, Defensa y Justicia 0
|Sunday, March 19
Belgrano 2, Racing Club 0
Sarmiento 2, Temperley 1
Estudiantes 1, Patronato Parana 0
Godoy Cruz 2, San Lorenzo 0
Olimpo 1, Banfield 0
Boca Juniors 1, Talleres 2
|Monday, March 20
Arsenal 1, Atletico Rafaela 2
|Tuesday, March 21
Atletico Tucuman vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT
|Wednesday, March 22
Lanus vs. River Plate 0015 GMT
|Sunday, March 26
Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Newell's 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Huracan 2100 GMT
Temperley vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
River Plate vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Colon vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Independiente 2100 GMT
|Sunday, April 2
Sarmiento vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT
Belgrano vs. Colon 2100 GMT
Temperley vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT
Tigre vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT
Quilmes vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT
Olimpo vs. San Martin 2100 GMT
Huracan vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT
Lanus vs. Banfield 2100 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. River Plate 2100 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Talleres 2100 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT
Independiente vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT
|Sunday, April 9
San Lorenzo vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Newell's 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Independiente 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Huracan 2100 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
Colon vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
River Plate vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
|Sunday, April 16
Godoy Cruz vs. Banfield 2100 GMT
Sarmiento vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT
Lanus vs. San Martin 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT
Quilmes vs. Colon 2100 GMT
Temperley vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT
Tigre vs. River Plate 2100 GMT
Belgrano vs. Talleres 2100 GMT
Independiente vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT
Olimpo vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT
Huracan vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT
|Sunday, April 23
Atletico Rafaela vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Huracan 2100 GMT
River Plate vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Newell's 2100 GMT
Colon vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Independiente 2100 GMT
|Sunday, April 30
Tigre vs. Banfield 2100 GMT
Belgrano vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT
Quilmes vs. Talleres 2100 GMT
Temperley vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate 2100 GMT
Independiente vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT
Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT
Lanus vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT
Olimpo vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. San Martin 2100 GMT
Huracan vs. Newell's 2100 GMT
Sarmiento vs. Colon 2100 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT
|Sunday, May 7
San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT
Colon vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Independiente 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Huracan 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
River Plate vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT
|Sunday, May 14
Huracan vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT
Independiente vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT
Colon vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
River Plate vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT
Colon vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
Olimpo vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Independiente vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT
Huracan vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT
|Wednesday, May 17
Lanus vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Newell's 2100 GMT
Independiente vs. Huracan 2100 GMT
Sarmiento vs. Talleres 2100 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT
Tigre vs. San Martin 2100 GMT
Quilmes vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT
Temperley vs. Colon 2100 GMT
Gimnasia vs. River Plate 2100 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield 2100 GMT
Olimpo vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT
Belgrano vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT
|Sunday, May 21
Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Talleres 2100 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Independiente 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Banfield 2100 GMT
Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT
Temperley vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT
River Plate vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT
Lanus vs. Huracan 2100 GMT
Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT
Gimnasia vs. San Martin 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. Colon 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
Belgrano vs. Newell's 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT
Quilmes vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Independiente 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Colon vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT
Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
Olimpo vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT
River Plate vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT
|Sunday, May 28
Olimpo vs. Huracan 2100 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Colon 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin 2100 GMT
Huracan vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT
Quilmes vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Banfield 2100 GMT
Lanus vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT
Temperley vs. Talleres 2100 GMT
Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
Independiente vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Independiente 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT
Colon vs. River Plate 2100 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
Belgrano vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Newell's 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT