BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Colon 1, Olimpo 1
|Saturday's Matches
Quilmes 0, Rosario Central 1
Santa Fe 0, Colon 2
Newell's 3, Velez Sarsfield 0
Tigre 0, Gimnasia 1
Independiente 0, San Martin 0
Huracan 2, Defensa y Justicia 0
|Sunday's Matches
Belgrano 2, Racing Club 0
Sarmiento 2, Temperley 1
Estudiantes 1, Patronato Parana 0
Godoy Cruz 2, San Lorenzo 0
Olimpo 1, Banfield 0
Boca Juniors 1, Talleres 2
|Monday's Match
Arsenal 1, Atletico Rafaela 2