S. Korea's ousted leader to undergo questioning over scandal

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's former president has arrived at a prosecutors' office for questioning over a corruption scandal that led to her recent removal from office.

Upon arrival, Park Geun-hye says she feels "sorry to the people" and will "faithfully" undergo questioning.

She did not elaborate and went inside a Seoul prosecutors' office amid a barrage of camera flashes.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court ruled to formally end Park's presidency over allegations she colluded with a longtime confidante to extort money from businesses and committed other wrongdoings.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.

The March 10 ruling made Park South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be forced out of office since democracy replaced dictatorship in the late 1980s.