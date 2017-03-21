Dominion Diamond and Nektar climb; Wells Fargo dips

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.04 to $57.63
The bank reported numbers from February that indicated its sales practices scandal is still taking a toll on its business.
Dominion Diamond Corp., up $2.28 to $12.20
Washington Cos. offered to buy the diamond mining company for $13.50 a share, or about $1.1 billion.
Nektar Therapeutics, up $6.61 to $22.11
The drug developer said an experimental chronic pain drug met its goals in a late-stage study.
Transocean Ltd., down 25 cents to $12.22
Energy companies traded lower Monday as the price of oil slipped.
Nvidia Corp., up $3.38 to $109.45
Technology stocks rose Monday and did better than the broader market.
Array BioPharma Inc., down 49 cents to $10.07
After talks with regulators, the company withdrew a marketing application for a skin cancer drug and will continue studies.
Jamba Inc., down 30 cents to $9.59
The juice company lowered its sales projections and said it will open fewer stores.
Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc., down $3.23 to $2.21
The company said an experimental drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder didn't meet its goals in a clinical trial.