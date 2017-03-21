The Latest: Oklahoma senator's pension not affected by probe

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on a criminal investigation of state Sen. Ralph Shortey, a Republican from Oklahoma City who is facing felony child prostitution charges alleging he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma state retirement officials say a state senator from Oklahoma City who is facing felony child prostitution charges will still be eligible to collect his state retirement, even if he is convicted of the charges.

The executive director of the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System, Joseph Fox, confirmed Monday that Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey became vested in the state's retirement system last year after serving six years in the Oklahoma Senate.

Fox said state law allows for the forfeiture of retirement benefits only if the felony conviction is for bribery, corruption, forgery, perjury or related to campaign contributions or the duties of office.

If Shortey contributed the maximum amount to his retirement, he would be eligible to collect $9,216 annually after he turns 60.

Shortey hasn't responded to requests for comment.

1:30 p.m.

The FBI in Oklahoma City has confirmed it is investigating a Republican state senator who is facing felony child prostitution charges after police say he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy.

FBI spokeswoman Jessica Rice confirmed Monday that her agency served a search warrant Friday at the Oklahoma City home of Sen. Ralph Shortey. Rice said she could not provide any more details because of a "sensitive ongoing investigation."

No federal charges have been filed against Shortey.

State prosecutors charged Shortey last week with engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Court records don't show whether Shortey has retained an attorney, and he hasn't responded to texts and voicemails seeking comment.