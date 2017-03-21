New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|18.27
|18.36
|17.65
|17.70
|Down .47
|Jun
|18.25
|18.26
|17.62
|17.69
|Down .41
|Sep
|18.25
|18.32
|17.72
|17.80
|Down .37
|Feb
|18.60
|18.60
|18.06
|18.16
|Down .34
|Apr
|18.32
|18.34
|17.86
|17.94
|Down .30
|Jun
|18.02
|18.06
|17.65
|17.69
|Down .27
|Sep
|17.91
|17.95
|17.57
|17.62
|Down .24
|Feb
|17.98
|18.02
|17.69
|17.73
|Down .23
|Apr
|17.75
|17.75
|17.45
|17.48
|Down .25
|Jun
|17.49
|17.49
|17.21
|17.23
|Down .26
|Sep
|17.51
|17.51
|17.25
|17.26
|Down .25