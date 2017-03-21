Trump Winery seeks more foreign workers this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia winery owned by President Donald Trump's son has applied to hire foreign workers to pick grapes.

The Daily Progress (http://bit.ly/2nL4wDB ) reports Trump Vineyard Estates, better known as Trump Winery, has asked to bring in 29 workers this season through the federal H-2A visa program.

The Charlottesville-area winery is owned by Eric Trump, whose father has called on businesses to hire Americans.

The H-2A program enables agricultural employers who anticipate a shortage of domestic workers to bring foreign workers to the U.S. to perform agricultural labor or other temporary or seasonal services. To apply, employers say they've been unable to find American citizens to fill the jobs. At least three other local vineyards also applied to hire foreign workers.

Trump Winery didn't respond to a request for comment.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com