New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|144.00
|Up
|3.20
|May
|142.35
|145.45
|141.85
|145.25
|Up
|3.20
|Jul
|144.45
|147.70
|144.25
|147.60
|Up
|3.25
|Sep
|147.00
|150.00
|146.60
|149.90
|Up
|3.25
|Dec
|150.25
|153.25
|150.00
|153.15
|Up
|3.25
|Mar
|153.45
|156.45
|153.20
|156.35
|Up
|3.25
|May
|155.30
|158.40
|155.30
|158.40
|Up
|3.25
|Jul
|157.10
|160.20
|157.10
|160.20
|Up
|3.25
|Sep
|158.70
|161.80
|158.70
|161.80
|Up
|3.20
|Dec
|162.75
|163.85
|162.45
|163.85
|Up
|3.20
|Mar
|164.60
|165.95
|164.60
|165.95
|Up
|3.20
|May
|167.50
|Up
|3.20
|Jul
|168.80
|Up
|3.15
|Sep
|170.25
|Up
|3.20
|Dec
|171.95
|Up
|3.20