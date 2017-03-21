  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/03/21 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 144.00 Up 3.20
May 142.35 145.45 141.85 145.25 Up 3.20
Jul 144.45 147.70 144.25 147.60 Up 3.25
Sep 147.00 150.00 146.60 149.90 Up 3.25
Dec 150.25 153.25 150.00 153.15 Up 3.25
Mar 153.45 156.45 153.20 156.35 Up 3.25
May 155.30 158.40 155.30 158.40 Up 3.25
Jul 157.10 160.20 157.10 160.20 Up 3.25
Sep 158.70 161.80 158.70 161.80 Up 3.20
Dec 162.75 163.85 162.45 163.85 Up 3.20
Mar 164.60 165.95 164.60 165.95 Up 3.20
May 167.50 Up 3.20
Jul 168.80 Up 3.15
Sep 170.25 Up 3.20
Dec 171.95 Up 3.20