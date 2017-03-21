Tour of Catalonia Results

CALELLA, Spain (AP) — Results from Monday's first stage of the Tour of Catalonia, a 179-kilometer (111-mile) ride to and from Calella:

1. Davide Cimolai, Italy, FDJ, 4 hours, 28 minutes, 21 seconds.

2. Nacer Bouhanni, France, Cofidis, same time.

3. Kristian Sbaragli, Italy, Dimension Data, same time.

4. Dion Smith, Australia, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

5. Andre Greipel, Germany, Lotto Soudal, same time.

6. Jose Rojas, Spain, Movistar, same time.

7. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Orica-Scott, same time.

8. Petr Vakoc, Czech Republic, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

9. Phil Bauhaus, Germany, Team Sunweb, same time.

10. Enrico Gasparotto, Italy, Bahrain Merida, same time.