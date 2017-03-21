Fire engulfs popular marketplace in Haiti's capital

Women stand in the smoldering remains after a fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday March 20, 2017. The fire raged at the b
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A fire has engulfed much of a popular marketplace in Haiti's capital where hundreds of impoverished vendors sell their wares.
The flames have destroyed numerous wooden stalls and a warehouse storing inventory including fabrics and used clothes.
There are no reports of deaths or injuries.
Despondent vendors at Port-au-Prince's sprawling Croix de Boussales market are picking through the ashes Monday looking for anything to salvage.
The blaze started sweeping through the market late Sunday. The cause isn't immediately known.