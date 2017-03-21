Kenya: 11 people killed in fighting fueled by drought

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan officials say 11 people died over the weekend in violence in the center of the country between two herding communities that was fueled by a drought that has affected about half the country.

Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya said Monday the violence occurred about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of Isiolo.

Isiolo County Police Commander Charles Ontita said Borana herders attacked Samburu herders on Sunday and stole about 400 cattle prompting a revenge attack by Samburu leading to the deaths.

The herders had migrated to the area in search of water and grazing for their cattle.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday ordered the military to deploy to Baringo and Laikipia counties where violence has escalated over pasture and water.