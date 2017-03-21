BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, March 21

FedEx and Nike report their third-quarter results. Homebuilder Lennar releases its first-quarter earnings.

Watchmaker Movado disclosed disappointing fourth-quarter results and its guidance fell short of analysts' expectations.

SUVs rev up China car sales

Lower-priced Chinese SUVs are clawing back market share from global rivals, even as growth in the country's auto market slows.

Movado (MOV)

Dominion Diamond (DDC)

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Transocean (RIG)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Array BioPharma (ARRY)

Jamba (JMBA)

Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value (HWSAX)

Despite having a "volatile risk profile," Morningstar says this fund can "reward investors who hold on," citing an experienced management team and consistent process.

