BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, March 21
TODAY
FedEx and Nike report their third-quarter results. Homebuilder Lennar releases its first-quarter earnings.
COMPANY SPOTLIGHT
Watchmaker Movado disclosed disappointing fourth-quarter results and its guidance fell short of analysts' expectations.
CENTERPIECE
SUVs rev up China car sales
Lower-priced Chinese SUVs are clawing back market share from global rivals, even as growth in the country's auto market slows.
STORY STOCKS
Movado (MOV)
Dominion Diamond (DDC)
Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
Transocean (RIG)
Nvidia (NVDA)
Array BioPharma (ARRY)
Jamba (JMBA)
Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX)
FUND FOCUS
Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value (HWSAX)
Despite having a "volatile risk profile," Morningstar says this fund can "reward investors who hold on," citing an experienced management team and consistent process.
For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.