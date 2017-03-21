Cimolai of Italy wins 1st stage of Tour of Catalonia

CALELLA, Spain (AP) — Davide Cimolai of Italy won the opening stage of the Tour of Catalonia by less than a wheel on Monday.

The FDJ rider pushed his wheel just in front of Nacer Bouhanni as the two broke away in the final meters of the 179-kilometer (111-mile) mountainous stage starting and ending in the coastal town of Calella.

"The objective was to win one stage, and now I work for the team," Cimolai said after finishing the stage in 4 1/2 hours.

It was his second career win at the Tour of Catalonia after also winning a stage last year.

Tour de France winner Chris Froome and top rivals Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde finished safely in the peloton.

The stage on Tuesday is a 41-kilometer (25-mile) team time trial to and from Banyoles.

The week-long race in northeastern Spain concludes on Sunday in Barcelona.