The Latest: Jury selection slow in Penn St ex-leader's trial

11:35 a.m.

Jury selection is off to a slow start in the trial of a former Penn State president as lawyers finalize questions the potential jurors will be asked about sexual abuse and other sensitive topics.

Graham Spanier (SPAN'-yur) is facing charges over his response to the Jerry Sandusky child sex scandal. He is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single conspiracy count.

The 68-year-old Spanier declined to comment as he entered the courthouse Monday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

Potential witnesses include two of his former top lieutenants who recently struck plea deals with prosecutors.

Spanier was forced out as university president shortly after Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, was charged with child molestation in November 2011.

