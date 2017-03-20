Kosovo coach calls up 3 newcomers for match against Iceland

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo coach Albert Bunjaki has called up three new players for the World Cup qualifying match against Iceland.

Besart Berisha of Australian club Brisbane Roar, Donis Avdijaj of Schalke and Atdhe Nuhiu SK Austria Karnten are the newcomers.

Bunjaki says Iceland is a good example for the "developing teams like our case."

Kosovo, accepted in UEFA and FIFA last year, will play the match against Iceland in neighboring Albania at Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder.

After four matches, Kosovo is last in Group I behind Croatia, Ukraine, Iceland, Turkey and Finland.