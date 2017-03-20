Man United returning to United States for pre-season tour

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is heading back to the United States for its pre-season tour.

The team will play in five cities across the country on a two-week tour in July, with matches in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Santa Clara and Washington. United has yet to announce the fifth city for the games or the opposition.

United first visited the United States in 1950 and also prepared for the 2014-15 season in the country when then-manager Louis van Gaal was critical of the schedule.

Announcing the new tour, vice chairman Ed Woodward said "visiting North America will give the team the best possible preparation for the new season, using top-class training facilities and playing in some great stadiums."