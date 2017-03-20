EU targets 4 top Syrian officers over chemical weapons

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is slapping sanctions on four high-ranking military officials in Syria over the use of chemical weapons in the war-torn country.

EU headquarters said in a statement Monday that the move is "in line with the EU's policy to fight the proliferation and use of chemical weapons" and brings to 239 the number of people targeted by a travel ban and asset freeze over the repression of civilians in Syria.

The four were not named but will be identified in the EU's official journal on Tuesday.

The EU has imposed other sanctions over the Syria conflict, including an oil embargo, restrictions on some investments, a freeze on Syrian central bank assets held in Europe, as well as exports of equipment that might be used against civilians.