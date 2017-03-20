Taiwan’s first self-pay five-star clinic to be open soon

Taiwan’s first self-pay five-star clinic will be open soon as a brain child of a former hospital superintendent, featuring experienced doctors and a low number of outpatients for each clinic session, according to a udn.com report on Monday.

Lee Yuan-te, former National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) superintendent, has worked with more than 10 senior medical professors and 30-plus mid-generation doctors to set up the up-scale Doctors’ Doctor Clinic, reports said. The clinic adopts a policy of totally out-of-pocket medical payment without accepting any health insurances and limited three to six outpatient for each clinic session, the report said.

Doctors’ Doctor Clinic has recruited 12 physicians/professors, who have a high reputation in their respective divisions, which include immunology-rheumatology, hematological diseases, metabolism, endocrine, osteoporosis and neurology, according to the report.

If a patient is being seen for the first-time at the clinic , and the doctor spends more than one hour, the medical fee including blood taking, X ray and ultrasound is usually more than NT$12,000, the report said.

Former Wanfang Hospital superintendent Hong Chuang-ye, who has joined Doctors’ Doctor Clinic, said that the charges are about the same as what insurance companies pay for a regular outpatient service in the U.S., but are more expensive than private clinics in Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, and Beijing, according the report. The clinic is located on the third floor of the Taipei World Trade Center International Trade Building.