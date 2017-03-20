Sri Lankan media react angrily after test loss to Bangladesh

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A newspaper has published an obituary for Sri Lankan cricket following a loss to Bangladesh, the youngest test-playing country.

"RIP Sri Lanka," read the sports headline in The Island newspaper.

The paper carried a notice saying: "In affectionate remembrance of Sri Lankan cricket which died at the Oval on 19, March 2017."

Bangladesh won the second test by four wickets Sunday to secure its first ever win over Sri Lanka in 18 attempts. It was also special with the match being the country's 100th test and helped the team even a two-match series.