Hollywood actress reveals her love for Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson, who is currently touring Asia to promote her new film Ghost in the Shell, said in an interview that she enjoyed filming in Taipei and would like to visit the city again sometime.

The Hollywood starlet, known for her work in films like Lost in Translation, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and The Avengers, had been spotted around Taipei in 2013 shooting scenes for director Luc Besson’s action-thriller Lucy.

The film has put the capital of Taiwan on the center stage. While most Taiwanese know her through the role as Black Widow in The Avengers series, the actress gained more popularity across the island through her role in Lucy.

She is currently on a tour in Asia promoting new film Ghost in the Shell, a live action adaptation of Japanese animated science fiction.

In a recent interview with Taiwan’s Apple Daily, The Ghost in the Shell actress said she had a great time while shooting in Taipei, and she misses the city and would like to revisit the place sometime.

“I loved filming in Taipei, it was a great experience,” she said in the interview, adding that of all the Asian cities she has visited, Taipei has left a great impression on her with its delicious food, nice weather, and friendly people.

The film is slated to hit theaters on March 30.