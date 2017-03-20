Police investigate subway station fight between teens

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia are searching for a group of teenagers involved in a subway station fight.

Authorities say the brawl began after a street-level snowball fight around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the teens eventually moved down to the subway station and fought within the group.

Video released by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority also shows some teenagers from the group kicking, stomping and punching two men who are curled up on the ground.

Police say at least three victims sustained minor injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed. SEPTA police want to interview the teens to determine what happened.