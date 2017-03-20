All ears: Caro working on audio-only book

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Caro's next book is for ears only.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian is planning an audio-only release, "On Power," drawing upon his years as an investigative journalist and his research into the lives of President Lyndon Johnson and municipal builder Robert Moses. The book will be released exclusively through the audio producer and distributor Audible Inc., which told The Associated Press on Monday that "On Power" is scheduled for May 9.

Caro is known for his biography of Moses, "The Power Broker," and his epic series on Johnson. He is currently working on the fifth and presumed final volume about the late president. No publication date has been set.