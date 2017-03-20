Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 20, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SW;18;79%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;35;20;A t-storm around;26;20;WNW;11;68%;40%;7

Aleppo, Syria;17;7;Sun and some clouds;19;6;WNW;15;66%;27%;6

Algiers, Algeria;18;10;Sunny;18;11;SSW;11;59%;16%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;12;5;Partly sunny;9;3;SSW;29;61%;12%;3

Anchorage, United States;-1;-11;Clouds and sunshine;-1;-10;N;14;49%;8%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;24;11;Showers around;20;8;NE;10;62%;86%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;-1;-17;Chilly with sunshine;-3;-16;ENE;17;78%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;31;20;Partly sunny;33;20;E;10;53%;4%;6

Athens, Greece;21;9;Partly sunny;21;12;E;8;65%;30%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;22;17;Mostly cloudy;22;18;SSW;23;67%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;21;11;Mostly sunny;22;11;ENE;12;49%;10%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;34;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;NNE;8;74%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;34;21;A t-storm in spots;32;20;S;8;54%;58%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;34;27;Partly sunny;35;27;S;11;55%;26%;10

Barcelona, Spain;17;11;Sun and clouds;17;10;NNE;13;73%;33%;4

Beijing, China;12;6;Mostly cloudy;15;4;NE;9;37%;14%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;19;8;Mostly sunny, warm;23;11;ESE;9;55%;14%;4

Berlin, Germany;13;9;Cloudy with a shower;14;3;WNW;18;64%;82%;2

Bogota, Colombia;18;11;A little rain;18;10;SE;8;81%;89%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;28;19;A stray thunderstorm;27;19;ESE;11;78%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;17;8;Decreasing clouds;19;8;N;11;53%;73%;3

Brussels, Belgium;12;7;Periods of sun;10;4;SW;18;54%;26%;3

Bucharest, Romania;17;6;Mostly sunny, mild;18;6;SE;6;68%;16%;4

Budapest, Hungary;17;7;Decreasing clouds;20;8;SE;8;62%;43%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;E;16;70%;53%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;29;18;A t-storm in spots;32;19;WSW;9;40%;76%;8

Busan, South Korea;13;7;A little a.m. rain;16;4;NNE;12;57%;56%;6

Cairo, Egypt;23;12;Inc. clouds;26;16;NE;7;30%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;33;20;Sunny and very warm;31;20;SSE;11;37%;2%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;E;5;55%;55%;11

Chennai, India;36;27;A passing shower;35;26;SE;11;61%;55%;10

Chicago, United States;9;3;Some sun;9;-2;NNE;16;55%;6%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;24;Decreasing clouds;32;23;NE;10;72%;28%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;8;5;Showers around;9;3;WSW;21;69%;61%;2

Dakar, Senegal;24;19;Breezy with sunshine;25;19;N;28;66%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;32;18;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;S;19;50%;2%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;12;82%;63%;7

Delhi, India;31;17;Warm with hazy sun;33;19;NW;14;35%;0%;9

Denver, United States;25;7;Not as warm;20;5;NW;23;42%;36%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;24;17;Warmer with a shower;31;19;ESE;7;57%;55%;10

Dili, East Timor;32;23;Showers and t-storms;31;24;WNW;9;79%;85%;7

Dublin, Ireland;10;0;Thundershowers;7;1;WNW;27;68%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;20;12;Rain and drizzle;16;10;NE;12;58%;97%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;20;13;Sun and clouds;17;11;WSW;31;72%;2%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;28;22;A t-storm in spots;26;22;SE;17;92%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;25;16;Overcast, showers;21;16;SE;12;85%;86%;5

Havana, Cuba;25;17;Sunshine and nice;26;16;ENE;15;49%;0%;10

Helsinki, Finland;3;0;A bit of rain;4;2;SSW;24;88%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;26;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;SE;10;67%;58%;9

Hong Kong, China;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;27;19;E;12;78%;44%;9

Honolulu, United States;29;22;Lots of sun, breezy;29;22;ENE;24;60%;15%;10

Hyderabad, India;36;21;Hazy sunshine;36;20;SE;9;22%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;29;17;Cloudy;27;17;NNW;19;41%;66%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;13;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;17;8;ENE;8;71%;27%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;29;24;Cloudy with t-storms;31;24;WNW;12;78%;82%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;28;20;Nice with sunshine;30;22;N;17;46%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;25;10;Sunny and nice;27;11;E;9;37%;2%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;18;6;Rain and drizzle;9;7;NE;9;69%;95%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;22;W;13;44%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;18;6;Pleasant and warmer;24;9;S;9;57%;10%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;31;16;Mostly cloudy;34;17;N;15;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;9;0;Decreasing clouds;11;6;SW;12;63%;43%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;28;23;A few showers;29;23;NNE;12;66%;86%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;34;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SW;8;74%;56%;3

Kolkata, India;28;20;Hazy and warmer;33;20;SSW;9;53%;25%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;11;71%;65%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;15;2;An afternoon shower;13;3;E;14;53%;68%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;10;67%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;28;23;Clouds and sun;28;23;SSE;10;68%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;17;12;Showers around;17;10;NNW;17;62%;63%;4

London, United Kingdom;12;3;A t-shower in spots;10;4;S;25;55%;55%;3

Los Angeles, United States;21;13;Spotty showers;18;13;ESE;9;78%;87%;3

Luanda, Angola;31;25;Thunderstorms;29;24;NW;10;81%;86%;6

Madrid, Spain;25;6;Partly sunny;19;3;NW;13;48%;14%;4

Male, Maldives;31;27;Partly sunny;32;28;NNE;10;66%;7%;10

Manaus, Brazil;27;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;ENE;9;81%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;32;23;Downpours;31;25;E;9;65%;81%;6

Melbourne, Australia;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;18;SSW;13;82%;92%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;26;8;Mostly sunny, nice;27;8;SE;12;24%;0%;15

Miami, United States;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;E;13;54%;4%;9

Minsk, Belarus;7;1;A bit of rain;8;5;WSW;13;84%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;38;26;Sunshine and nice;33;26;ESE;14;63%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;23;16;Inc. clouds;24;17;ENE;17;67%;28%;4

Montreal, Canada;3;-2;Rain and snow shower;4;-10;WSW;0;76%;78%;4

Moscow, Russia;6;1;Partly sunny;8;2;S;7;68%;9%;1

Mumbai, India;35;21;Hazy sunshine;34;21;WNW;12;55%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;30;15;A t-storm in spots;29;15;NE;15;53%;75%;10

New York, United States;11;4;Clearing;13;1;NW;12;52%;5%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;21;9;Clouds and sunshine;22;9;NNE;8;55%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;5;-11;Plenty of sunshine;1;-13;NNE;11;73%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;18;7;Cooler with rain;10;4;NNW;12;84%;80%;2

Oslo, Norway;4;1;More clouds than sun;7;0;SW;17;66%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;5;-1;Rain and snow shower;6;-15;NW;12;64%;66%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;31;27;Rainy times;31;28;ESE;13;71%;95%;7

Panama City, Panama;33;23;Partly sunny;34;24;NNW;14;55%;5%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;29;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;11;76%;72%;9

Paris, France;13;8;Periods of sun;12;3;SSW;13;60%;39%;3

Perth, Australia;25;17;Rainy times;22;17;ESE;28;63%;94%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;24;Spotty showers;32;24;SSW;9;75%;76%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;23;NNE;10;76%;77%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;30;20;Spotty showers;28;20;ESE;8;62%;76%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;13;8;Cloudy;13;5;NW;17;57%;74%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;18;1;Sunny and cooler;12;-3;NW;18;32%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;19;10;Showers, some heavy;19;10;WSW;16;74%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;19;11;A morning shower;17;9;NW;11;70%;51%;5

Recife, Brazil;31;25;A few showers;31;26;SE;11;68%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;4;-3;Partly sunny;2;-2;SE;11;48%;57%;2

Riga, Latvia;6;2;Cloudy;9;3;SSW;18;87%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;24;21;A morning shower;26;21;NNW;11;71%;80%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;SSE;8;28%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;20;8;Clouds and sun, nice;20;7;NNW;10;69%;16%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;6;1;Rain and drizzle;6;2;S;16;60%;79%;1

San Francisco, United States;17;15;A shower or t-storm;18;12;S;29;81%;89%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;30;18;A p.m. shower or two;27;19;ENE;17;62%;70%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;27;22;Spotty showers;27;22;ESE;9;77%;78%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;27;18;Partly sunny;26;17;N;12;50%;10%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;28;9;A passing shower;26;10;ESE;10;40%;59%;14

Santiago, Chile;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;30;12;S;7;41%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;29;21;Spotty showers;29;21;N;11;71%;76%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;18;10;Showers around;16;8;NNW;13;63%;70%;4

Seattle, United States;12;7;Breezy with rain;12;8;SSE;23;79%;87%;2

Seoul, South Korea;16;4;Some sun;14;0;WNW;12;39%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;13;9;Clouds and sun;15;9;NNE;16;52%;55%;7

Singapore, Singapore;30;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNW;10;77%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;21;6;Mostly sunny;22;7;SSE;9;55%;31%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;22;A shower in spots;29;22;E;11;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;3;1;Variable cloudiness;7;2;SW;15;69%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;28;22;Showers and t-storms;28;23;N;20;79%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;25;18;Rain and drizzle;19;17;ENE;21;78%;66%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;4;1;Periods of rain;4;1;SSW;20;93%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;22;11;Rain and drizzle;16;11;SE;10;65%;90%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;17;1;Partly sunny, cooler;11;-1;NW;30;41%;8%;5

Tehran, Iran;15;6;Increasing clouds;15;5;NW;19;28%;44%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;17;12;Cloudy;20;13;E;12;66%;5%;5

Tirana, Albania;22;9;Partly sunny;24;9;NE;9;54%;42%;5

Tokyo, Japan;16;9;Cooler with rain;11;5;NNW;16;75%;91%;3

Toronto, Canada;6;2;Partly sunny;9;-8;NW;16;66%;2%;4

Tripoli, Libya;23;15;Showers around;18;14;NW;20;78%;92%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;24;12;A passing shower;20;12;WNW;24;69%;56%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;4;-6;Clouds and sun;4;-6;E;9;39%;9%;3

Vancouver, Canada;13;7;Periods of rain;10;7;ENE;6;71%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;17;8;Clouds and sun, mild;19;9;NE;13;52%;74%;3

Vientiane, Laos;32;23;A t-storm or two;31;22;ESE;9;69%;64%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;6;2;Cloudy;10;4;SSW;17;82%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;9;7;Cloudy and mild;13;4;SW;15;74%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;18;13;Mostly sunny;19;15;N;9;77%;28%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;21;W;12;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;15;-3;Cooler;6;-4;E;6;45%;33%;5

