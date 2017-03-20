Myanmar investigators question Rohingya in Bangladesh camps

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh official says an investigating team formed by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has visited two makeshift camps in southern Bangladesh and questioned some of the thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Myanmar, alleging mistreatment by soldiers and majority Buddhists.

Bangladesh district administrator Imrul Kayes said Monday the Rohingya refused to show their faces to the 10 visiting investigators, fearing reprisals when they return home.

He said the men and women talked from behind a curtain and gave accounts of horrors they faced, including the raping of women, killing of children and burning of villages.

Myanmar's government has rejected the allegations but promised to investigate.