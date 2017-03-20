Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 20, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;93;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;SW;11;79%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;94;68;A t-storm around;79;68;WNW;7;68%;40%;7

Aleppo, Syria;62;45;Sun and some clouds;66;43;WNW;9;66%;27%;6

Algiers, Algeria;65;50;Sunny;65;52;SSW;7;59%;16%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;54;41;Partly sunny;49;37;SSW;18;61%;12%;3

Anchorage, United States;30;12;Clouds and sunshine;31;14;N;9;49%;8%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;75;51;Showers around;68;47;NE;6;62%;86%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;30;1;Chilly with sunshine;27;4;ENE;10;78%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;89;67;Partly sunny;91;68;E;6;53%;4%;6

Athens, Greece;70;49;Partly sunny;69;53;E;5;65%;30%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;72;62;Mostly cloudy;71;65;SSW;14;67%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;70;52;Mostly sunny;72;53;ENE;7;49%;10%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;92;74;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;NNE;5;74%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;92;69;A t-storm in spots;89;67;S;5;54%;58%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;94;80;Partly sunny;95;81;S;7;55%;26%;10

Barcelona, Spain;62;52;Sun and clouds;63;51;NNE;8;73%;33%;4

Beijing, China;54;43;Mostly cloudy;59;39;NE;5;37%;14%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;67;47;Mostly sunny, warm;74;52;ESE;6;55%;14%;4

Berlin, Germany;55;48;Cloudy with a shower;57;38;WNW;11;64%;82%;2

Bogota, Colombia;65;52;A little rain;65;50;SE;5;81%;89%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;82;66;A stray thunderstorm;80;67;ESE;7;78%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;63;47;Decreasing clouds;67;47;N;7;53%;73%;3

Brussels, Belgium;53;45;Periods of sun;50;38;SW;11;54%;26%;3

Bucharest, Romania;62;42;Mostly sunny, mild;65;43;SE;4;68%;16%;4

Budapest, Hungary;62;45;Decreasing clouds;67;47;SE;5;62%;43%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;74;64;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;E;10;70%;53%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;84;64;A t-storm in spots;89;67;WSW;6;40%;76%;8

Busan, South Korea;56;45;A little a.m. rain;61;39;NNE;7;57%;56%;6

Cairo, Egypt;73;54;Inc. clouds;78;61;NE;4;30%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;91;67;Sunny and very warm;87;68;SSE;7;37%;2%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;84;69;A t-storm in spots;83;70;E;3;55%;55%;11

Chennai, India;97;81;A passing shower;96;78;SE;7;61%;55%;10

Chicago, United States;49;37;Some sun;48;28;NNE;10;55%;6%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;91;75;Decreasing clouds;89;74;NE;6;72%;28%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;47;41;Showers around;47;37;WSW;13;69%;61%;2

Dakar, Senegal;75;66;Breezy with sunshine;77;66;N;17;66%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;90;64;Mostly sunny, warm;86;64;S;12;50%;2%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SSE;7;82%;63%;7

Delhi, India;88;62;Warm with hazy sun;91;65;NW;9;35%;0%;9

Denver, United States;78;44;Not as warm;67;40;NW;14;42%;36%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;76;63;Warmer with a shower;87;67;ESE;4;57%;55%;10

Dili, East Timor;89;74;Showers and t-storms;87;75;WNW;6;79%;85%;7

Dublin, Ireland;49;32;Thundershowers;45;34;WNW;17;68%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;67;54;Rain and drizzle;60;50;NE;7;58%;97%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;69;56;Sun and clouds;63;52;WSW;19;72%;2%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;83;72;A t-storm in spots;79;71;SE;11;92%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;78;61;Overcast, showers;71;60;SE;7;85%;86%;5

Havana, Cuba;77;63;Sunshine and nice;78;61;ENE;9;49%;0%;10

Helsinki, Finland;37;31;A bit of rain;40;36;SSW;15;88%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;78;Some sun, pleasant;90;78;SE;6;67%;58%;9

Hong Kong, China;79;67;Partly sunny, humid;80;65;E;7;78%;44%;9

Honolulu, United States;84;71;Lots of sun, breezy;85;71;ENE;15;60%;15%;10

Hyderabad, India;96;69;Hazy sunshine;96;68;SE;6;22%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;84;63;Cloudy;80;62;NNW;12;41%;66%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;55;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;63;47;ENE;5;71%;27%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;85;76;Cloudy with t-storms;88;75;WNW;7;78%;82%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;83;69;Nice with sunshine;86;71;N;10;46%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;77;51;Sunny and nice;80;51;E;6;37%;2%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;65;42;Rain and drizzle;49;45;NE;5;69%;95%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;91;69;Hazy sunshine;91;72;W;8;44%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;64;43;Pleasant and warmer;75;49;S;6;57%;10%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;87;61;Mostly cloudy;94;63;N;10;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;48;32;Decreasing clouds;52;42;SW;7;63%;43%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;83;73;A few showers;84;73;NNE;7;66%;86%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;93;74;A t-storm in spots;85;73;SW;5;74%;56%;3

Kolkata, India;82;68;Hazy and warmer;92;69;SSW;6;53%;25%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;N;7;71%;65%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;59;35;An afternoon shower;56;37;E;9;53%;68%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;SSW;6;67%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;83;73;Clouds and sun;83;73;SSE;6;68%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;63;53;Showers around;62;50;NNW;10;62%;63%;4

London, United Kingdom;54;38;A t-shower in spots;49;40;S;15;55%;55%;3

Los Angeles, United States;70;56;Spotty showers;64;56;ESE;6;78%;87%;3

Luanda, Angola;88;77;Thunderstorms;84;76;NW;6;81%;86%;6

Madrid, Spain;77;44;Partly sunny;67;38;NW;8;48%;14%;4

Male, Maldives;88;80;Partly sunny;89;82;NNE;6;66%;7%;10

Manaus, Brazil;80;75;A t-storm in spots;82;75;ENE;5;81%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;89;73;Downpours;88;76;E;6;65%;81%;6

Melbourne, Australia;83;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;64;SSW;8;82%;92%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;78;47;Mostly sunny, nice;80;47;SE;7;24%;0%;15

Miami, United States;74;63;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;E;8;54%;4%;9

Minsk, Belarus;44;33;A bit of rain;46;41;WSW;8;84%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;101;79;Sunshine and nice;91;79;ESE;9;63%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;74;61;Inc. clouds;74;63;ENE;11;67%;28%;4

Montreal, Canada;38;29;Rain and snow shower;39;14;WSW;0;76%;78%;4

Moscow, Russia;43;33;Partly sunny;46;36;S;5;68%;9%;1

Mumbai, India;95;70;Hazy sunshine;94;70;WNW;7;55%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;87;59;A t-storm in spots;84;59;NE;9;53%;75%;10

New York, United States;52;40;Clearing;56;34;NW;7;52%;5%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;70;49;Clouds and sunshine;71;49;NNE;5;55%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;41;12;Plenty of sunshine;33;9;NNE;7;73%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;64;44;Cooler with rain;50;39;NNW;7;84%;80%;2

Oslo, Norway;40;33;More clouds than sun;45;32;SW;10;66%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;41;30;Rain and snow shower;43;5;NW;7;64%;66%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;87;81;Rainy times;88;82;ESE;8;71%;95%;7

Panama City, Panama;92;74;Partly sunny;93;75;NNW;9;55%;5%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;85;75;A shower or two;86;75;ENE;7;76%;72%;9

Paris, France;55;46;Periods of sun;53;38;SSW;8;60%;39%;3

Perth, Australia;77;63;Rainy times;71;62;ESE;17;63%;94%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;97;76;Spotty showers;90;76;SSW;6;75%;76%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;88;75;Showers and t-storms;88;74;NNE;6;76%;77%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;85;69;Spotty showers;83;67;ESE;5;62%;76%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;55;46;Cloudy;56;42;NW;11;57%;74%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;64;33;Sunny and cooler;54;27;NW;11;32%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;67;49;Showers, some heavy;67;49;WSW;10;74%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;66;51;A morning shower;63;48;NW;7;70%;51%;5

Recife, Brazil;89;77;A few showers;88;79;SE;7;68%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;39;26;Partly sunny;35;28;SE;7;48%;57%;2

Riga, Latvia;43;35;Cloudy;48;37;SSW;11;87%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;75;69;A morning shower;79;69;NNW;7;71%;80%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;73;55;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;SSE;5;28%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;68;47;Clouds and sun, nice;68;44;NNW;6;69%;16%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;43;33;Rain and drizzle;43;36;S;10;60%;79%;1

San Francisco, United States;63;58;A shower or t-storm;64;53;S;18;81%;89%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;85;65;A p.m. shower or two;81;65;ENE;10;62%;70%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;81;71;Spotty showers;81;72;ESE;6;77%;78%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;80;64;Partly sunny;79;63;N;8;50%;10%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;83;49;A passing shower;80;51;ESE;6;40%;59%;14

Santiago, Chile;83;54;Mostly sunny, nice;87;53;S;4;41%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;84;69;Spotty showers;84;70;N;7;71%;76%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;64;50;Showers around;61;46;NNW;8;63%;70%;4

Seattle, United States;54;45;Breezy with rain;54;46;SSE;15;79%;87%;2

Seoul, South Korea;61;39;Some sun;57;32;WNW;8;39%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;55;48;Clouds and sun;59;48;NNE;10;52%;55%;7

Singapore, Singapore;86;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NNW;6;77%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;69;43;Mostly sunny;72;45;SSE;5;55%;31%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;83;71;A shower in spots;84;72;E;7;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;38;34;Variable cloudiness;45;36;SW;9;69%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;82;72;Showers and t-storms;83;73;N;12;79%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;77;64;Rain and drizzle;67;62;ENE;13;78%;66%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;39;34;Periods of rain;40;34;SSW;12;93%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;72;52;Rain and drizzle;61;52;SE;6;65%;90%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;63;33;Partly sunny, cooler;52;31;NW;19;41%;8%;5

Tehran, Iran;60;44;Increasing clouds;60;42;NW;12;28%;44%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;63;54;Cloudy;68;55;E;7;66%;5%;5

Tirana, Albania;72;48;Partly sunny;76;49;NE;6;54%;42%;5

Tokyo, Japan;61;49;Cooler with rain;51;41;NNW;10;75%;91%;3

Toronto, Canada;42;35;Partly sunny;48;17;NW;10;66%;2%;4

Tripoli, Libya;73;58;Showers around;65;57;NW;13;78%;92%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;75;54;A passing shower;68;54;WNW;15;69%;56%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;39;21;Clouds and sun;40;22;E;6;39%;9%;3

Vancouver, Canada;55;44;Periods of rain;50;45;ENE;4;71%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;63;46;Clouds and sun, mild;65;49;NE;8;52%;74%;3

Vientiane, Laos;90;74;A t-storm or two;88;71;ESE;6;69%;64%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;43;36;Cloudy;49;39;SSW;11;82%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;49;44;Cloudy and mild;55;40;SW;9;74%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;65;56;Mostly sunny;66;59;N;5;77%;28%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;96;72;Sunny and very warm;97;69;W;8;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;59;27;Cooler;43;24;E;3;45%;33%;5

