Singapore beats Japan to become Taiwan’s favorite country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Singapore has been named the favorite country among Taiwanese in a survey carried out by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation released Monday.

The survey found 87.1 percent of the respondents liked the Southeast Asian nation the best, followed by Japan, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and the United States.

While Japan had always been on top of the list, this year’s survey shows a different result. A professor at Taiwan’s Shih Hsin University’s Speech Communication Department said in a UDN report that she believes Singapore came out on top because the two countries share the same language, while the strict laws which are in place to ensure a low crime rate is another thing that Taiwanese people liked most about the city-state.

Meanwhile, North Korea was voted the most disliked country among Taiwanese (81.6 percent), while China received 57.3 percent of the vote.

The survey, conducted March 13-14 among Taiwanese aged 20 and over, collected 1,185 valid samples with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin error of 2.85 percent.